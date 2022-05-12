Local briefs

Bradford BOE to meet May 17

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford, in room 404.

The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.bradford.k12.oh.us.

Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on the Tuesday of the board meeting.

Troy-County Board to meet May 18

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday May 18 at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne Street, Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.

MVVM breakfast set for June 1

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will hold a June 1 coffee breakfast featuring the story, by her daughter, of Mary Rita (Zimmerman) Poeppelman, Army Nurse during WW II including the Battle of the Bulge.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is proud to share the life story of Army Nurse Mary Rita (Zimmerman) Poeppelman who served during WW II. Rita was born in Ft. Loramie, Ohio, in August of 1920. She graduated from nurses training at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Dayton, in 1940. Rita enlisted as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps and was named Chief Nurse for the German POW hospital located at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Rita was chosen for the position because of her ability to speak/understand German. Her unique and powerful story, right through the Battle of the Bulge and beyond, is told in person, and through rarely seen pictures, by her daughter, Lisa Burk.

The Women in the Military exhibit continues this month. Join veterans and spouses at the June 1 Coffee. Miami County Veterans Services are wonderful sponsors for Tim Hortons Donuts and Coffee each month. That is Wednesday, June 1, 9 a.m.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy and can be reached at (937) 332-8852 For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.