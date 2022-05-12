Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

April 25

• Little Caesars, 646 W. Water St., Piqua: Follow-Up Inspection.

Critical; repeat: Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. At time of inspection, a sheet of the bread stick dough and a container of parmesan cheese were observed at room temperature without a time mark. Discussed proper procedures with person in charge.

Critical; repeat: Person-In-Charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the PIC to mitigate future critical violations.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Level one Certification in Food Protection – RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. Attain proper training approved by the Ohio Department of Health.

Time as a public health control – four hour time limit – Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). Observed parmesan cheese at room temperature not being time marked. Upon informing the PIC, the parmesan cheese was marked with the time it was removed from refrigeration.

Comments: At time of reinspection, the person in charge stated that the pizza pans are wiped clean nightly. The pans are fully washed, rinsed and sanitized weekly. After reviewing the cleaning process, MCPH is contacting Ohio Department of Agriculture to get a code interpretation and their recommendation for the cleaning requirements for the pans.

At time of inspection, the Parmesan cheese was not time marked for 4 hours. Ensure the Parmesan cheese is time marked when it is removed from refrigeration and after 4 hours the cheese is discarded. The Parmesan cheese container must be washed, rinsed and sanitized after the 4 hour use.

The person in charge stated that they are in the process of getting more employee’s the level one person in charge certification.

• True North #809, 1789 W. Main St., Troy: Follow-Up Inspection.

No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

The following violation(s) have been corrected since the last inspection:

Using a handwashing sink – other uses prohibited – At time of inspection, observed handsink next to coffee area with handsoap dispenser and paper towel dispenser being used as a dump sink.

Comments: At time of inspection, observed handsoap and paper towel dispensers removed from above the dump sink in the coffee area.

April 26

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC, 1333 Archer D.r, Troy: Standard Inspection.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed a build up on the soda nozzles from the soda machine next to the hot dog roller. Upon informing the PIC, the PIC stated that all nozzles would be pulled and scrubbed clean.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. At time of inspection, the sausage pizza and the hot dogs were observed hot holding at 125F. Upon informing the PIC the food was discarded.

Hot and cold holding equipment thermometer was missing, located incorrectly, or not easily readable. The walk in cooler was observed not having a thermometer to measure the ambient air inside the equipment.

Comments: Facility was clean and orderly at time of inspection.

• Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; repeat: At time of inspection, person in charge could not state the correct time and temperature requirement for cooling. Discussed with person in charge that when cooling the food has 2 hours to go from 135F to 70F and a total of 4 hours to go from 135F to 41F.

Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed an employee touch their face and then proceed to prep food. Discussed with employee when it is required to wash hands. The employee then washed their hands and donned gloves before continuing food prep.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted. At time of inspection, there was not “employees must wash hands” sign in the bathrooms. At time of inspection, there was not a “hand washing only” sign at the hand washing sink on the prep line next to grill.

Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed the hand washing sink on the prep table near the grill being used as a dump sink. Ensure the sink is only being used as a hand washing sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible. At time of inspection there was a container in the hand sink on the prep line next to the grill. Upon informing the PIC the container was removed. Ensure all hand sinks are accessible at all times.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Improper cooling of TCS food. At time of inspection, a container of sausage was observed inside the prep cooler across for grill. The sausage was observed cold holding at 53F. The PIC stated that the sausage was cooked in the morning and did not meet the time requirements for cooling. The PIC discarded the cooked sausage.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed the following items without a date mark: 1. Au jus sauce. 2. Gravy. 3. Apple sauce. 4. Tartar sauce. Upon informing the PIC, the containers with a known prep date were date marked correctly. Any containers with an unknown prep date were discarded.

Improper method for cooling TCS foods. At time of inspection, cooked sausage the had been cooled in the prep cooler was observed cold holding at 53F. Upon asking the PIC how the sausage was cooled, he stated that it was cooled in the prep cooler. Ensure that all food is cooled in the walk in cooler as the prep cooler is not designed to cool food.

Repeat: Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed the cutting boards on the food prep table discolored and scored. Resurface or replace cutting boards so that they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Critical: Observed a plastic bucket that is not food grade being used as an ice bucket. Ensure a tested food grade container is used for food contact surfaces.

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the gaskets on the reach in cooler across from the grill with build up and food debris.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. A leak in corner of the walk in cooler was observed coming down the paneling and pooling onto the floor by the door.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Cleaning frequency should be enhanced in the following areas: 1. Under and behind all equipment. 2. The ware-washing area. 3. The dry stock/mop basin room. 4. The walk-in cooler and freezer units. 5. Along the walls and tile cove base finish throughout.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The floors in the walk in cooler was observed rusted making it no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

Comments: At time of inspection, no presence of pest were observed. However, the facility should prioritizing practices to help prevent pests from re-introducing themselves into the food establishment such as:

1. The performance of general routine cleaning in harder to reach areas, and those areas where water may be more present (drains, dish pit area, etc.).

2. Removing or repairing any present leak issues to avoid standing water acting as a potential breeding ground.

3. Removing water and food debris for pests to potentially thrive.

4. Removing harborage conditions or potential areas for pests to live and breed.

At time of inspection, a leak was observed in the walk in cooler. Ensure that this is repaired.

At time of inspection, the hand sink on the prep table was being used as a dump sing. Person in charge stated that a “hand washing only” sign would be placed by the sink and that it will no longer be used as a dump sink.

Continue to work toward refining procedures and food safety items to ensure the facility attains compliance with the standards set forth in the Uniform Food Code for the State of Ohio.