Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

May 9

TRESPASSING: Deputies responded to a welfare check in the area of Towpath Drive in Concord Township. It was reported a male subject was lying down on the bike path near a residence. The male was later found to be in good health but homeless. The homeowner at the residence made contact with the deputies and advised the male subject was sleeping on his back porch prior to their arrival. The homeowner requested the subject trespassed and signed a release of investigation form. The male subject was released and was able to leave the area without incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 11:03 a.m. on the 4800 block of West Miami Shelby Road in Washington Township.

CIVIL MATTER: Deputies responded to the 2700 block of West Landman Mill Road in Washington Township in reference to a civil issue over property at 11:35 a.m. Property owners had court papers ordering previous tenants to vacant immediately. Tenants were also trespassed from the property. Tenants were allowed to have a vehicle removed from the property by 5 p.m. May 9.

ASSAULT: A deputy was notified of an physical altercation between two students at the Upper Valley Career Center at 11:42 a.m. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

CIVIL MATTER: A deputy responded to U.S. Route 40 in Bethel Township for a civil complaint of a protection order violation. The reporting party advised that she received a phone call from the Miami County Jail. This case is pending further investigation.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported at 3:36 p.m. in the area of U.S. Route 40 and North Third Street in Brandt.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 9200 block of West State Route 185 in Newberry Township on a theft complaint. The complainant advised that someone had stolen 15 gallons of gas from him within the last month.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2800 block of West State Route 41 in Concord Township in reference to a child toy theft. This case is pending investigation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to a theft of a dirt bike on the 10000 block of Newberry Washington Road in Newberry Township. The victim wanted a report for documentation purposes. This case is pending.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the area of South Rangeline Road and Milton Potsdam Road in Union Township in reference to an accident with possibly injuries complaint at 10:34 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was found the driver left the scene and later called in to report the accident. The driver was cited for failure to control and declined medical attention.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation at 11:05 p.m. in the area of Experiment Farm Road and Prime Court in Troy. Upon approach, the deputy could visibly see smoke coming from the interior of the vehicle. There was a strong odor of burnt marijuana present. At the conclusion of the stop, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving left of center.

May 10

TRAFFIC STOP: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a red Ford Crown Vic on the 4500 block of Fenner Road in Concord Township at 8:17 a.m. During the investigation, narcotics were located in the vehicle. The driver was cited for multiple criminal offenses and released from the scene.

FRAUD: Two citizens asked for reports to be made on fraudulent unemployment attempts.

BURGLARY: Deputies responded to the 2300 block of West State Route 571 in Monroe Township in reference to a burglary. The reporting party advised that they had a suspect. Investigation is still on going.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Marathon gas station on Main Street in Pleasant in reference to the theft of gasoline after a driver pumped gas and drove away from the business without paying. This case is currently pending.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the 4200 block of Iddings Road in Union Township in reference to a disturbance. No charges were filed.