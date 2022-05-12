For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY —The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s annual Light Ohio Blue campaign begins May 15 and continues through May 21. The annual statewide campaign aims to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and their surviving family members, as well to show support for current law enforcement personnel across the Buckeye State.

Tragically, since last year’s campaign, the state of Ohio has lost nine law enforcement officers in the line of duty. They join the over 800 names on the state memorial at the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London and the over 22,000 names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Every day, Ohio law enforcement officers serve on the front line protecting local communities. In the last two years, these officers have performed their duties through unprecedented times during a global pandemic. The support shown from communities through the Light Ohio Blue campaign helps families honor the memories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and encourage law enforcement personnel currently serving.

On Tuesday, May 17, the Light Ohio Blue campaign will have the annual Cruiser Caravan. The caravan consists of cruisers with officers and surviving line of duty family members from across the state. It will start from the Columbus State Delaware Campus located at 5100 Cornerstone Drive in Delaware. The staging of the cruisers will begin at 5 p.m.; and at 5:45 p.m., the ceremony and the roll call of officers lost in 2021 and 2022 will be read. There will be remarks by Attorney General Dave Yost, and an honor guard and bag pipers will be present. The Cruiser Caravan will depart from the Columbus State Delaware Campus at approximately 6:30 p.m. and travel to locations within Central Ohio.