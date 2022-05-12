Not to be outfoxed; Milton-Union Public Library features fox-themed collection

For the Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — Throughout the month of May, Susie Fox Spitler has allowed the Milton-Union Public Library to showcase her collection of foxes. Spitler’s family has lived in the Tipp City area since the 1800s until she moved to Ludlow Falls when she was married in 1964.

When Paisley and Lola McCarroll learned that Spitler’s maiden name was Fox, they began looking for fox items and cards to give to her as gifts. As their enthusiasm grew, so did Spitler’s, and before she knew it, her collection had grown larger than she realized. These foxes will be on display until the end of the month, so stop in and brighten your day.

The Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., in West Milton and can be reached at 937-698-5515.