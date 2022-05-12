UVCC Early Childhood Program recognizes state competition successes

For the Miami Valley Today

COLUMBUS — The Upper Valley Career Center’s Early Childhood Education and Care program experienced great success and brought plenty of hardware back to school after the 2022 State Leadership Conference 2022 held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Of the seven UVCC projects that placed at the state level, four of those have qualified for nationals, which will be held in San Diego, California June 29-July 3, 2022.

Juniors competing at the state level were Ella Aufderhaar who earned first place in Career Investigation and Alize Leugers who placed second in Teach and Train — both of which qualified for the national competition. Additionally, Alize Leugers, Ella Aufderhaar, and Rebekah Holsapple earned third place in the state for Focus on Children, and Catie Stapleton earned a second place finish in Language and Literacy, which is an Ohio-only competition.

Seniors representing UVCC and advancing to nationals include Chloe Whalen, who placed second in Professional Presentation, and Allison Sharp and Chloe Whalen in Focus on Children. Reiven Selhorst also placed third in Ohio’s Language and Literacy event.

The chapter’s “Stay in the Zone Get Off Your Phone” FACTS project to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving placed in the top 10 and they received an award of $2,500.