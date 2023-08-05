TROY — The Miami County Commissioners held the first of three planned public hearings on proposed transfer station fee adjustments during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 3.

“The Sanitary Engineering Department is recommending a $5 per-ton increase in the tip fee,” assistant sanitary engineer Josh Lococo said. “Along with this tip fee increase, the Miami County Transfer Station will be increasing the charges for tires, and updating the cost of labor for services provided to keep pace with increased costs throughout the county.”

Users at the transfer station will pay $58.80 per-ton, up $5 from the current fee of $53.80, Lococo said. The proposed increase would take effect on January 1, 2024.

“The minimum charge to users will continue to be $5 including the Ohio EPA fee,” Lococo said. “This allows for residents to haul up to 200 pounds of their own trash to the Miami County Transfer Station, and not see the effect of this increase.”

“The disposal charge, or tip fee, collected at the transfer station is the only substantial source of incoming revenue for operations,” he said. “The tip fee pays for all of the transfer station’s administrative and operational costs, as well as the recycling and special disposal programs. The tip fee also assists in the ongoing Miami County Incinerator Site clean-up required by state and federal agencies.”

No residents requested to speak at the public hearing. In other business, Commissioners also authorized the signing of a lease with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for office space in the new One Stop Center currently under construction on One Stop Court.

The lease will include a total of approximately 7,500 square feet, to house the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Troy Deputy Registrar License Agency, the Troy Drivers Exam Station and an Ohio State Highway Patrol title/salvage facility.

“These leases will represent annual rent and revenue of almost $91,000 in year one, and annual rent and revenue in subsequent years of $121,120 per year,” chief administrative officer Michael Clarey said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” commissioner Greg Simmons said.

Commissioners went on to authorize two home repair projects using Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) grant funding, and approved the receipt of supplemental TB funding from the state of Ohio.

Commissioners also approved an additional $38,086.87 in funding to purchase a new case management system for the Miami County Juvenile Court and five new Microsoft Surface Pros for use by juvenile probation officers.

Commissioners also voted to set a date to receive and open proposals for the Utility Billing Software Upgrade project on Thursday, August 31 at 1:35 p.m. in the commissioner’s hearing room, and voted to approve the purchase of a 2023 Ranger SP 570 utility vehicle from Pro Polaris of Tipp City for use by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The cost of the new utility vehicle will be $8,279, including trade-in of the Sheriff’s Office’s current 2012 Sportsman ATV at a value of $3,100.

“We’re getting a good trade-in price,” Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said. “The primary use will be on the ranges, hauling metal targets and ammunition. We’ll use it at the Miami County Fair in the future, and the Fall Farm Fest and other special events.”

Commissioners adjourned their meeting to enter an executive session to discuss personnel matters.