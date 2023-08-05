Police log

THURSDAY

-6:40 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.

-5:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

-8:25 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.

-3:03 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of East Canal Street. Matthew W. Caruso, 51, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Barbara J. Layne, 43, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

-1:33 p.m.: driving under suspension. Christal L. Hixson, 61, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension and having weapons under disability.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of South Short Street.

-7:54 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Lake Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.