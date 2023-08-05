BEAVERCREEK — After going 29-5 over the last three seasons, including a D-II regional final appearance two years ago — Piqua football will have a different look this season.

Most of the core group of players off those teams are going and the learning curve began Saturday morning in a big way.

The Indians opened the scrimmage season against Beavercreek and Alter, losing 1-0 to the Beavers and 4-2 to the Knights.

“It was a good scrimmage for us,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “We saw two very good football teams. And two teams that run completely different offenses and defenses.”

Against Beavercreek, it was a defensive battle.

Piqua gave up a TD on the Beavers second 10-play possession, while the Indians had an opportunity to punch it in from down close and were unable to score.

Against the Knights, Piqua settled down after Alter scored three TDs on its first 10-play possession.

Piqua gave up just one TD on its second series on defense and the Indians added two scores of their own.

Senior Ky Warner — one of the key returners for Piqua, caught a 40-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Caiden Thomas and made another catch in tight coverage to set up a short touchdown run by junior Jericho Burns.

Warner rushed for 1,042 yards and scored eight tochdowns a year ago.

“We will (learn a lot) from this scrimmage,” Nees said. “We will go back and look at the films.”

Sophomore RayShawn Bennett added an interception against Alter.

Piqua will close the scrimmage season Friday at Northmont.

