By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners took a final step in signing a natural gas aggregation program supply agreement, adopted the Emergency Management Agency’s five year update for the mitigation plan, and approved a petition for a change of township boundaries.

During the Thursday, July 13, meeting, the commissioners heard from Bob Snavely, energy consultant with Palmer Energy, regarding an update on the Natural Gas Aggregation Program Supply recommendation. He presented a refreshed plan with IGS Energy, of Dublin, that still includes a 24 month agreement but the price has lowered by six cents per McF for aggregation.

With the refreshed plan, Snavely requested the commissioners, via email, approve the 24-month-agreement and lock in the price with IGS Energy before the contract can be signed.

The commissioners then accepted and adopted the five year update of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency’s (EMA) Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan has been approved by the Ohio EMA’s mitigation branch and FEMA. The adoption and enforcement of this updated plan opens the county up for numerous FEMA Mitigation grants. The plan includes approximately 68 mitigating actions for hazards that the county faces.

The board then approved a petition for a change of township boundaries that removes the village of Fletcher from the boundary of Brown Township. According to documents submitted by the village of Fletcher, all processes outlined in the Ohio Revised Code have been followed and the village and township have reached a mutual agreement.

According to Fletcher Village Clerk Julie Anderson, the village was approved by a Brown Township Trustee with the request that they remove the village from the township. The request comes following multiple failures to pass an operating levy for Brown Township due to the village not receiving services from the township because the village is its own entity.

“The whole purpose is to remove us (the village of Fletcher) from the township so they can put this (levy) on for only township residents and it will remain a renewal as it’s been in the past,” said Anderson.

Lastly, The board approved the following individuals to be appointed to the Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee for the Miami County Designated Planning District (SERC) for a term of two years beginning Aug. 11, 2023: Miami County EMA Joel Smith; Miami County EMA/LEPC (Retired Chairperson) Charles Drake; Miami County EMA/LEPC (Info. Coordinator) Jeffrey Lewis; Miami County Operations Center Manager Jim Bowell; Media/Freelance Writer Nancy Bowman; Miami County Communication Center Jeffrey Busch; Miami County Sheriff’s Department David Duchak; Retired OEPA James Crawford; Spinnaker Coating, LLC Ronald Dye; American Red Cross Mark Eberhardt; Miami County Commissioners Ted S. Mercer; Village of Covington Police Department Lee Harmon; Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell; Abbott Nutrition (EHSS Specialist) Abigail Richards; City of Pleasant Hill Hazmat Team Leader David Stockler; City of Piqua Fire Department Brent Pohlschneider; City of Troy Fire Department Wade Dexter; City of Troy Emergency Manager Stan Kegley; Upper Valley Medical Center Kurt Poppelman; Kettering Health Network Jim Garrett; Miami County Public Health Conner Super; Miami County Hazmat Team Bill Frey; Miami County Solid Waste Scott Pence; Community Group/Member at Large Steve Pfister; and from Clopay Building Products Mark Helke.

In other business:

• The board acknowledged the receipt of a 2023 special election fund grant in the amount of $134,517 to be dispersed through county boards of elections to cover expenses of the August 2023 special election. The amount received is based on the previous August special election expenses and any remaining money will return to the secretary of state’s office. These funds can be used for staff overtime during the election, recruitment, hiring and training, security and other necessary expenses during the special election in August.

• The commissioners signed a memorandum of agreement with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Commissioners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for jail services at the Miami County Jail. The agreement is effective for one year beginning July 6, 2023, and allows the county to receive, supervise, confining and board prisoners at a rate of $55 per day per bed.

• The board approved the 2024 tax budget for Miami County and the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

• The commissioners awarded the 2023 internet service provider for the Miami County Commerce Center contract to Frontier Communications, of Rochester, New York, for a cost of $790 per month.

• The board approved the requisition of Elainah D. Skaroupka as an animal control officer at a rate of $19/hour beginning July 17.