The Tyler Cochran Trio will perform at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on West Main Street on Tuesday, July 20 as part of the Lucky Lemonade Concert Series. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade Concert series honors exceptional regional musicians and current, original music. On Tuesday, July 18 the series will feature a Dayton musician and his exceptional band. Cochran’s style is, what he calls, “the soul of the blues, the mentality of jazz and the attitude of rock.” He is a skillful guitarist having had a guitar in his hands for over half his young life. Joining him for this concert is Phil Doncaster on drums and Matt Rookard on bass. The band will play some favorite covers as well as several of Tyler’s own compositions. The style is an energetic, feel-good blues rock.

The Lucky Lemonade Concert series happens on Tuesdays in July at 7:30 pm. Concerts take place in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner and feature current, regional, original music. The last remaining concert of 2023 includes a jazz trio with the amazing guitarist Brandon Colman on July 25th. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.