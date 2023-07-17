PIQUA — After the weather-related cancellation of the June Third Thursday event, Mainstreet Piqua is excited to announce that its popular Third Thursday event will be happening this Thursday, July 20. This year, Third Thursdays will undergo a slight change as the event moves to the 300 and 400 blocks of N. Main Street, with activities scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The July event will feature the rescheduled nonprofit resource fair, showcasing numerous local organizations as well as a variety of activities for kids and families. The nonprofit resource fair aims to educate visitors about the wealth of relief services and resources available in the Piqua area.

A central feature of the July Third Thursday event is a concert by the Piqua Civic Band. The band will perform on High Street, next to 5/3 Bank. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

A diverse lineup of organizations will participate in the resource fair. For kids and families, the Piqua City Schools will host a paper airplane-making activity, complete with a competition for distance and accuracy, and fun prizes will be awarded. Four different airplane designs will be available and participants will be able to try their hand at all four options. The Piqua Public Library will offer an entertaining Pokemon activity for kids of all ages and their parents. During the two hours of the event, the downtown Pokemon stops will be enhanced, increasing the chances of discovering rare and unique Pokemon characters. Representatives from the Piqua Public Library will be present to provide guidance to newcomers to the Pokemon game and they have also created an 8-page Pokemon activity book that will be available to kids of all ages. Kids will also be encouraged to visit all the participating booths to find the real Pikachu.

Representatives from the Piqua City Commission will also be on hand during Third Thursday, and will have some fun Piqua-related giveaways. A number of other local organizations including the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District, The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, Piqua Surprise Tours and Wayne’s Legion of Fort Piqua will also be on hand.

Lorna Swisher, Director of Mainstreet Piqua, explained the rationale behind the event’s relocation, stating, “We decided to move the Third Thursday events to Main Street to give everyone an easy opportunity to explore the great stores we have on Main Street. We are looking forward to seeing families come and participate in the activities.”

Mainstreet Piqua will provide an array of street games, including giant Jenga, pop-a-shot, corn hole, and connect four, ensuring enjoyable experiences for families. For those craving a delicious meal, downtown’s restaurants, such as The Scottish Thistle, Referee’s Sports Bar, The Crooked Handle, and Susie’s Big Dipper, will also be open and ready to serve attendees and both the B & V Food Truck and Cumberland Kettle Corn trucks will be on Main Street.

Mainstreet Piqua extends its gratitude to the sponsors who make Third Thursdays possible, including Edison State Community College, Jackson Tube Service, and Miami Valley Steel.

To stay updated on the latest news about Third Thursdays and other upcoming downtown events, follow Mainstreet Piqua on Facebook or visit the official website at Mainstreetpiqua.com. Businesses, groups, or organizations interested in participating or volunteering can contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.