Ross Ferrell looks over a birdie putt on the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores. Ferrell added to his Troy City title by winning the Miami Shores Club Championship over the weekend. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins watches his tee shot on the opening hole Saturday at the Miami Shores Club Championship. Robbins finished second with an even-par 144 total. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kris Anderson watches his approach shot Saturday on the third hole at Miami Shores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ryan Groff watches his birdie putt roll towards the hole on the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chenn stripes his tee shot down the middle on the opening hole Saturday at Justin Weber and Ray Stuchell watch. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy City golf champion Ross Ferrell decided to double his fun before heading off to Shawnee State to play golf this fall.

The former Newton standout shots round of 2-under par 70 and even par 72 for a 142 total and two-shot victory over Brian Robbins in the Miami Shores Club championship Saturday and Sunday.

“God blessed me to play two more good rounds of golf,” Ferrell said after the victory. “I kind of looked at it as it was the same guys who played in the City tournament, so why not (win)?”

But, Ferrell new the challenge he was up against.

“Kris Anderson and Brian Robbins are really good golfers and Kris was tied with me after the first day,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going on in the group behind me, but I know Justin Weber and Ryan Groff are capable of going low. I kind of felt like I just wanted to shoot something around par on the front nine.”

Ferrell shot a one-under 35 on opening nine.

Anderson was hurt by a seven on par-3 seventh hole, but Robbins shot an even-par 36 on the front to stay within three.

The lead was four after Robbins bogeyed the par-4 13th hole, but Robbins gained shots on both the par-3 14th and par-5 15th to get within two.

Both players closed with three straight pars for the final margin.

“I knew I had to play well,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell had gotten a spark on Saturday, when he eagled the 13th hole.

“It is a driveable par 4,” Ferrell said. “But, I didn’t hit a good drive. I pushed it and it finished in the rough. I would have liked to have gone high, but I had to go low. Fortunately, it rolled up there and went in the hole.”

Anderson finished third with rounds of 70 and 77 for a 147 total.

Ryan Groff charged to a fourth-place finish. He closed with an eagle and three straight birdies to shoot rounds of 75 and 73 for a 148 total.

Sharing fifth with a 149 total were Weber and Jacky Chen.

First Flight

It took two playoff holes to determine the first flight champion.

Jim Rohr shot rounds of 82 and 79 for a 161 total and Jeff Bacon matched him with rounds of 80 and 81. Rohr won on the second playoff hole.

Andrew Lindeman, who had the low round of the flight with a 78 in the opening round, shared third with Brian Stafford, two strokes back.

Seniors

Dave Gregorovic won the seniors title with rounds of 72 and 176 for a 148 total.

Taking second was Michael Seubert with rounds of 78 and 77 for a 155 total.

Jason Thompson was third with rounds of 76 and 81 for a 157 total.

Super Seniors

John Mutschler made two clutch putts coming in to hold off Jeff Goodall.

Mutschler made 5-foot par putts on 17 and 18 for rounds of 74 and 75 for a 149 total.

Goodall had rounds of 74 and 76 to finish at 150, one shot back.

Jim Ross, who had a 69 in the opening round, and Bob Rohr tied for third with 153 totals.

Super Duper Seniors

It also took two playoff holes, with Ron Kress winning the playoff over Gary Weaver.

Kress had rounds of 73 and 78 and Weaver had rounds of 75 and 76 for a matching 151 total.

Mike Walpole, who had an opening round 70, finished one shot back with a 152 total.

Jack Holtel took fourth with a 156 total.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]