GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS hopes to recruit aspiring EMTs with their new EMT Boot Camp coming up later this month.

The boot camp, a day camp held in Greenville from July 24-28, will give area high school students a taste of the healthcare industry.

Scott Wolf, EMS educator at Spirit, said in a Spirit EMS press release, that students will be exposed to a lot of different elements of EMS work.

Students will leave the bootcamp certified in CPR, Stop the Bleed training, and suicide prevention training. Attendees will also have an opportunity to drive an ambulance through an obstacle course within the Spirit parking lot and interact with a variety of healthcare professionals.

“The participants will leave this bootcamp knowing the majority of the skills that are required to pass the EMT national registry,” Wolf said in the release. “We still have openings for the boot camp and encourage anyone interested to apply now.”

Spirit has entertained the idea of holding an EMT boot camp for some time.

Carie Pope, director, employee relations, communications, and HR assistant, said the company has talked about it for about three years.

“Last summer we went up to another ambulance company in Lafayette, Indiana, to observe their bootcamp,” she said in the release. “We were able to be a part of their experience, watching what they did, and we’re pulling some of our ideas from that. We’ve added several more activities, as well.”

There is no cost for the bootcamp and it is open to any student currently enrolled in high school.

“With the average age of an EMS provider being 43 years old in Ohio, it’s imperative we spark the interest of the younger generation to become interested, inspired, and involved in our line of work,” said Spirit EMS President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway in the release. “We are hoping that we can garner the interest of high school students in hopes of planting a new crop of EMS professionals for many more years to come. By putting on this boot camp, we will be able to give them the opportunity to get a good glimpse of the work we do, and the impact we have on the lives of others during their most vulnerable times in life.”

The deadline for registration is 5 p.m. July 20, 2023. Interested students can apply on the Spirit EMS website by logging onto wwww.spiritmedicaltransport.com or by contacting Wolf at swolf@spiritmedicaltransport.com or by calling 937-548-2800 ext. 220.

Spirit EMS is located at 5484 State Route 49 S., Greenville, Ohio, 45331, with additional locations in Defiance, Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina, and Liberty, Indiana. Due to expanded needs for their services, Spirit is hiring for all locations. For more information on open positions or to apply, go to www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/job-openings.