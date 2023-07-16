Troy Post 43’s Jaxon Hill tries to avoid a tag Saturday night against Sidney Post 217 at Hardman Field. Piqua Post 184’s Gio Barron makes a throw in from right field against Greenville Post 140 Saturday. Troy Legends pitcher Zander Crouch fires a strike Saturday. Piqua’s Zack Osborne drill a RBI single Saturday against Greenville. Troy’s Jacob Lucas rounds third on his way to scoring the first run of the game Saturday. Piqua Post 184’s Landon Wills takes a pickoff throw at first base Saturday.

The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends and Piqua American Legion Post 184 will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hardman Field in the region tournament.

The winner will advance to play Sidney Post 217 Monday and will need to beat Sidney twice to get to the state tournament.

Sidney 8,

Troy 4

Troy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jacob Lucas walked and Owen Harlamert doubled.

But, Sidney would score three in the third and five in the fourth to go in front 8-1.

In the Troy fourth, Casey Kelley was hit by a pitch, Gabe White singled and Peyton Offenbacher had a RBI single.

Troy got two runs in the sixth to make it 8-4.

Michael Till walked, Peyton Offenbacher reached on an error and Connor Price single.

Jaxon Hill and Lucas followed with RBI singles.

But, that was as close as Troy could get.

Six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, with nine strikeouts. But, 12 walks and two errors led to six unearned runs.

Price was 2-for-4 for Troy.

Piqua 6,

Greenville 1

Piqua defeated Greenville American Legion Post 140 in another elimination game Saturday afternoon.

Piqua took a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Zack Osborne and Aiden Ike were both hit by a pitch.

Both runners scored when Zavier Ludwig reached on an error.

Dez Warner followed with a RBI single to make it 3-0.

In the third, Ike reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Ethan Diehart’s RBI single to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, Ludwig was hit by a pitch and scored on Osborne’s single to make it 5-1.

Piqua got the final run in the sixth inning when Ludwig singled and scored when Caleb Wurster reached on an error.

Osborne was 2-for-2 and Diehart was 2-for-3.

Ludwig and Wurster combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.