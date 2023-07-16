Ross Ferrell looks over a birdie putt on the third hole at the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday. Ferrell shares the first round lead after a two-under par 70. Kris Anderson watches his approach shot on the third hole Saturday at the Miami Shores Club Championship. Anderson shot a two-under par 70 to share the first round lead. Brian Robbins watches his birdie putt on the third green Saturday. Ray Stuchell looks over his birdie putt from the fringe on the third green Saturday.

TROY — Troy City Champion Rosss Ferrell is looking to double at the Miami Shores Club Championship in the final round Sunday.

In the opening round Saturday, Ferrell and Kris Anderson both shot two-under par 70s to share the lead.

Brian Robbins and Ray Stuchell are tied for third, two shots back after even par 72s.

Ferrell used a birdie on the par-3 second hole in an even-par 36 on the front, then had an eagle-2 on the par-4 13th hole to come in with a 34 for 70.

After a birdie on seven in an even-par 36 on the front nine, Anderson got hot on the back nine, birdieing the par-3 12th, par-4 13th and par-5 15th holes for a 34 and 70.

Robbins got off to a fast start with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, then used birdies on 13 and 15 to finish even par on the day.

Stuchell was at three-over at one point, before making birdies at the par-4 eighth hole, the par-4 11th hole and the par-5 18th hole.

Ryan Groff is in fifth place after carding a 75.

First Flight

In a closely contested first flight, Andrew Lindeman has a one-shot lead after carding a 78.

Jim Rohr is one shot back after shooting 79 and Jeff Bacon is two more shots back after an 81.

Brian Stafford carded an 83.

Seniors

Dan Gregorovic opened a five-shot lead in the senior competition after carding an even-par 72.

Michael Suebert is in second after a 77 and Ty Nimer is third after carding a 79.

Super Seniors

Jim Ross had the low round of the day to open a five-shot lead.

Ross carded a three-under par 69.

Tied for second with 74 are John Mutschler and Jeff Goodall.

Rick Szabo is in fourth after 75 and Rolf Dickens had a 77.

Super Duper Seniors

Mike Walpole opened a three-shot lead after a 70.

Ron Kress shot 73 and is in second.

Gary Weaver is in third after a 75, Jack Holtel is fourth after a 76 and Mike Cargill is fifth after a 77.