Musician Jimmy Felts plays guitar for people enjoying their lunch on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Troy Friday afternoon, July 14. The Miami County Commissioners and Troy Main Street are presenting Lunch on the Plaza for people to enjoy live music during the summer on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today
