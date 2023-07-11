TROY — The Miami County Commissioners approved a purchase for the Cove Springs building at the Miami County Fairgrounds, authorized the president of the Board of Commissioners to sign the standard affirmation and disclosure form under executive order 2022-02D and received two bid proposals.

During the general session of the Miami County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the commissioners accepted a quote from Megacity Fire and Security Inc., of Wapakoneta, for the purchase of a new fire suppression system in the range hoods in the Cove Springs Building at the fairgrounds. The purchase was requested by the facilities and maintenance department after hearing from a Cove Springs representative during the Thursday, July 6, meeting.

Without the new suppression system to replace the outdated and non-compliant dry fire suppression system, the tradition of Cove Springs to prepare and serve food during the Miami County Fair would not be possible. This new suppression is being purchased for a cost not to exceed $5,500.

The commissioners also authorized Board President Wade Westfall to sign the tsandard affirmation and disclosure form under Ohio executive order 2022-02D with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for procurement methods. The executive order was signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in March 2022 in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. The executive order prohibits the purchase of services from or investments in Russian institutions or companies and is being signed by the Miami County Board of Commissioners President upon the recommendation of the Program Coordinator of Miami County Family and Children First Council.

Following the general session, the commissioners held a bid opening for the 2023 Chip Seal Program with the Engineering Department.

The board received two bids. The first is from Ray Hensley Inc., of Springfield with a base bid of $253,926.40 with an alternate of $91,714 and a total base bid, including alternate one, of $345,640.40. The second bid received and opened on July 11 is from Wagner Paving Inc., of Laura, with a base bid of $257,420.80 and an alternate of $96,099.20 for a total base bid of $354,968.40.