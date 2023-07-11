Covington native, Haley Ouelette, second from left, watches a recent Dayton Dragons game from the dugout. Ouelette, who is the strength and conditioning coach for the Cincinnati Reds was in town to spend a couple of days with the Dragons, a Single A minor league team for the Reds.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

