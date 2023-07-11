Dayton Dragons outfielder Austin Hendrick, 7, makes catch in right field during a weekend game against the visiting Great Lakes Loons. The Dragons split with the Loons, losing by a score of 8-5 on Friday but coming back for a win on Sunday by a final score of 8-3.
Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today
Dayton Dragons outfielder Austin Hendrick, 7, makes catch in right field during a weekend game against the visiting Great Lakes Loons. The Dragons split with the Loons, losing by a score of 8-5 on Friday but coming back for a win on Sunday by a final score of 8-3.