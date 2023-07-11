Moore Swartz Metzger Niekamp Peacock Bezy Booth Remley Miller Frigge

MINSTER — Minster Bank awarded $14,000 in scholarships to local recipient. Each will receive a $1,000 Minster Bank scholarship and were chosen by their respective school’s scholarship committees based upon their academics and pursuit of a business degree.

Estella Remley is a Covington High School graduate and is the daughter of Mike and Amy Remley. She will major in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business at Ohio Northern University.

Fort Loramie graduate Lillian Moore will major in Business Administration-Marketing at The Ohio State University. She is the daughter of Kevin ad Denise Moore.

Lainey Peacock is the daughter of Matthew and Jessica Peacock. The Hardin-Houston graduate will study Business at Bowling Green State University.

Lehman graduate Hezekiah Bezy, is the son of Paul and Bree Bezy. He plans to study Human Resource Management at Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Marion Local grad, Kylie Niekamp, is the daughter of Gregg and Kelli Niekamp. Niekamp plans to study Business at Bowling Green State University.

Katie McClurg is a Minster High School graduate and is the daughter of Michael and Heather McClurg.

Gavin Pleiman is a New Bremen High School graduate. Pleiman will study Business/Economics at Wright State University-Lake Campus.

New Knoxville native Mia Metzger plans to major in Business at Wright State University-Lake Campus. She is the daughter of Stacey Laffin and Jason Metzger.

Caleb Miller, of St. Marys, is the son of Rodney and Darla Miller. He will attend UNOH and major in AgriBusiness.

Aidan Booth, of Sidney, is the son of Jeff and Janice Booth. He plans to major in Business and Marketing at University of Findlay.

Hallie Frigge, daughter of Jeffrey and Lisa Friggs, is a graduate of Troy High School. She plans to major in Business-Human Resources at Ohio State University.

Troy Christian graduate Megan Swartz plans to attend Cedarville University and major in Business Management with an Entrepreneurship minor.

Vandalia-Butler graduate Megan Bonifas plans to study Accounting at The Ohio State University.

Dylan Whitehead of Wapakoneta is the son of Michael and Jennifer Whitehead. He will be attending The Ohio State University to study Business.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, is headquartered in Minster, Ohio, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta and Vandalia-Butler. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.