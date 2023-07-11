DAYTON — One day. 24 hours. Ohio’s Hospice invites the community to join in a day to support its mission on July 24.

Donations made on July 24 will contribute directly to complementary therapies, grief counseling and all the tools needed to provide patients with the individualized, comprehensive care they deserve.

“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Lori Igel, president of the Ohio’s Hospice Foundation. “Thanks to donors from the communities we are honored and privileged to serve, we’re here to support patients and their families when they need it most.”

The first $5,000 raised during this Day of Support will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to an anonymous donor. To learn more and to help Ohio’s Hospice turn $5,000 into $10,000, visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Seven24.

“We’re able to provide complementary therapies to our patients above and beyond what is required by the Medicare and Medicaid Hospice Benefit, thanks to the support of generous donors,” Igel said. “We invite the community to share, volunteer or join us in our Day to Support on July 24.”

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual we serve; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County and Ohio’s Hospice of Morrow County.