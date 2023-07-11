PIQUA — Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the Kettering Health Piqua and Kettering Health Troy community blood drives on Friday, July 21.

The Kettering Health Piqua blood drive is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1 Kettering Way, Piqua. The Kettering Health Troy blood drive is from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at 600 W. Main St., Troy.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.