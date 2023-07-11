PIQUA — Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win a dream vacation when you donate at the City of Piqua community blood drive Friday, July 21m from 1 to 4 p.m. at 201 W. Water St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any Community Blood Center blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card. All registered donors also receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.