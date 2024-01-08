Commissioners OK raise in animal shelter fees

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners met and authorized the Miami County Animal Shelter to increase their administrative fees during their meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Rob Craft, director of the shelter, proposed to raise the administration fee from $5 to $10 to offset the rising administrative cost, and to eliminate the $30 coupon to spay or neuter the cats.

“We charge $45 for the cat adoption, and we currently give the adopters that $30 coupon. So, when we get done, we’re only left with $15. We’re just proposing to get rid of the coupon to take in more money for cat adoptions,” Craft said.

Craft added the shelter provides a low-cost spay and neuter option once a month, which most take capitalize on.

“We only charge $40 for a male and $70 for a female, which is quite cheaper than what they could get it done anywhere else,” Craft said.

The fee increases will become effective Jan. 29, 2024.

In other business, the commissioners approved the following agenda items:

• To sign a contract with Donald J. Schonhardt and Associates Inc., Hilliard, to provide professional services in preparing the 2023 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR) for the Auditor’s Office for $49,000

• For Dan Suerdieck, manager of Miami County Department of Development’s Planning and Zoning, to electronically submit a livable and equitable communities grant application to Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Dayton Foundation for funding to advance age-friendly initiatives within Miami County for $9,000.

• To add the designation of Commissioner Greg Simmons as an MVRPC board member representing Miami County and Commissioner Ted Mercer as his alternate for 2024.

• To authorize credit card expenditures for the commissioners’ office for work-related expenses for the first quarter of 2024.