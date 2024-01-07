Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Tippecanoe Macy Griffin works against Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins Saturday in Pat Wampler Gymnasium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Laney Cleckner makes a move against Sidney’ s Jada Shroyer Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Reese Hoover drives against Sidney’s Kelis McNeal Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Emily Aselage tries to get past Sidney’s Jordan Scully Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Mady Turner makes a move Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team struggled on offense Saturday, falling to Sidney 51-27 in MVL action.

The Red Devils are 6-4 in all games and 5-3 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 11-9, 21-12 and 39-17 the quarter breaks.

Macey Griffen led Tippecanoe with eight points.

Courtney Post scored seven points and Mady Turner added five points.

Greenville 27,

Piqua 25

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team scored just four points in the second half in a home loss at Garbry Gymnasium Saturday.

Piqua is 2-9 overall and 1-8 in the MVL.

The Indians led 12-10, 21-17 and 23-21 at the quarter breaks.

Audrey Bean had six points and five rebounds and Logan Spradlin scored six points.

Abby Brookhart scored five points and Aubree Carroll filled out the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

D’Vaya Cooper pulled down five rebounds.

Miami East 56,

Bethel 13

BRANDT — For the second straight road game this week, the Miami East girls basketball team held its opponents under 20 points.

The Vikings improved to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the TRC.

Bethel dropped to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

The Vikings led 18-2, 31-7 and 48-10 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 50,

Riverside 28

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team stayed perfect in the TRC Saturday night.

The Buccs are 12-2 overall and 7-0 in the TRC.

Covington led 14-10, 25-16 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker had 19 points and seven rebounds and Maggie Anderson had 15 points and six rebounds.

Gabrielle Hartwig had six points, six rebounds and four steals and Avey Koffer pulled down seven rebounds.

Gracie Anderson dished out three assists.

Milton-Union 37,

Northridge 35

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team won another close game in TRC action.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 overall and 4-2 in the TRC.

Ava Berberich had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals and Jenna Brumbaugh had 11 points, four assists and four steals.

Shannon Brumbaugh filled out the stat sheet with five points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

Kate Copp had five points and Sophie Layman pulled down seven rebounds.

Troy Christian 39,

Lehman Catholic 32

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team got a home win at the Eagles Nest Saturday.

Troy Christian is 3-5 overall and 2-5 in the TRC.

Lehman is 2-7 overall and 0-6 in the TRC.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter.

Troy Christian led 18-12 at halftime and 26-19 after three quarters.

Carlisle 45,

Newton 23

CARLISLE — The Newton girls basketball team dropped to 5-6 on the season with a road loss Saturday.

Newton trailed 10-2, 21-5 and 38-13 at the quarter breaks.

FM 46

Bradford 35

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a home game Saturday.

The Railroaders are 1-10 overall and 1-4 in the WOAC.

Bradford trailed 15-7 after one quarter, but rallied to tie the game 20-20 at halftime.

Franklin Monroe opened a 35-30 lead after three quarters.