Weekend Wrestling Roundup

Troy’s Griffin Shepherd won the 175-pound weight class at the Troy Invitational Saturday in the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photo Miami East’s Hunter Randall won the 165-pound title at the Troy Invitational. He lifts Wayne’s Branden Clawson on the way to a win Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Carson Taylor and Miami East’s Braden Lewis finished first and second at 113 pounds Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Gavin Nelson won the 150-pound title Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Michael Brady tries to hold Piqua’s Eli Watkins Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s T.J. Murray finished second at 120 pounds. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Aveyen Meek goes for a pin at 165 pounds. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami East wrestling team won the Troy Invitational wrestling team title Saturday, while Covington finished third, Piqua was fourth, Troy was fifth and Milton-Union was 12th.

MIAMI EAST

The Vikings had three champions.

Hunter Randall (165) had a perfect day, going 5-0 and pinning his way through the tournament.

Hudson Randall (106) was 5-0 with four pins and a tech fall and Spencer Shore (120) was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision.

Finishing second were Braden Lewis (113), Aaron Mills (150) and Drake Bennett (215).

Lewis was 3-2 with two pins and Mills and Bennett pinned their way to the title match, going 4-1 with four pins each.

Finishing third were Gabe Cole (126), Layton Hughes (144) and KJ Gustin (157).

Gustin was 4-1 with four pins, Cole was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall and Hughes was 4-1 with three pins.

Memphis Hughes (132) finished fourth and Brian Fulton (106) finished fifth.

Both wrestlers were 3-2 with three pins.

COVINGTON

Covington had four champions Saturday.

Michael Hagen (132) celebrated his 150th win, going 5-0 with three pins.

Carson Taylor (113), Jericho Quinter (126) and Caleb Ryman (144) also won.

Taylor was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision, Quinter was 5-0 with three pins and a tech fall and Ryman was 5-0 with two pins and a tech fall.

Chase Vanderhorst (138) took second.

He pinned his way to the title match, before defaulting in the championship match.

PIQUA

Gavin Nelson led the Indians, winning the 150-pound title.

Nelson went 5-0 with a pin, a tech fall and two major decisions.

Finishing second were Nikolai Kaye (132), Max Kaye (144) and Landen Martin (190).

Nikolai Kaye was 4-1 with four pins, Max Kaye was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall and Martin was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall.

Jackson Lambert (157) and Parker James (285) both finished fourth.

Lambert was 3-2 with two pins and James was 3-2 with three pins.

Seth Holt (126) and Desstined Drewberry (175) both finished sixth.

Holt was 3-2 with one pin.and Drewberry was 3-2 with two pins.

TROY

Troy was led by Griffin Shepherd who won the 175-pound title.

Shephered was 5-0 on the day with four pins.

TJ Murray (120) took second at 120, losing a 9-1 major decision to Shore in the title match.

He was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall.

Taking fourth were Colton Trochelman (113), Ethan Kirkpatrick (138) and Danny Murray (190).

Trochelman had one pin, Kirkpatrick was 3-2 with one pin and Murray was 3-2 with two pins and one tech fall.

Nathan Brewster (150) finished sixth.

He was 3-2 with three pins.

MILTON-UNION

The Bulldogs had two placers.

Payton Mayfield (126) finished second, going 3-1 with three pins.

Ian Coffey (138) was 4-1 with four pins.

BELLBROOK INVITE

Troy Christian

takes 12th

BELLBROOK — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished 12th at the Bellbrook Invitational.

The Eagles had two placers.

Carson Dyer (165) finished third, going 3-1 with a pin and a major decision.

Caleb Slife (126) finished fifth, going 3-2 with three pins.

