Weekend Wrestling Roundup

TROY — The Miami East wrestling team won the Troy Invitational wrestling team title Saturday, while Covington finished third, Piqua was fourth, Troy was fifth and Milton-Union was 12th.
MIAMI EAST
The Vikings had three champions.
Hunter Randall (165) had a perfect day, going 5-0 and pinning his way through the tournament.
Hudson Randall (106) was 5-0 with four pins and a tech fall and Spencer Shore (120) was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision.
Finishing second were Braden Lewis (113), Aaron Mills (150) and Drake Bennett (215).
Lewis was 3-2 with two pins and Mills and Bennett pinned their way to the title match, going 4-1 with four pins each.
Finishing third were Gabe Cole (126), Layton Hughes (144) and KJ Gustin (157).
Gustin was 4-1 with four pins, Cole was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall and Hughes was 4-1 with three pins.
Memphis Hughes (132) finished fourth and Brian Fulton (106) finished fifth.
Both wrestlers were 3-2 with three pins.
COVINGTON
Covington had four champions Saturday.
Michael Hagen (132) celebrated his 150th win, going 5-0 with three pins.
Carson Taylor (113), Jericho Quinter (126) and Caleb Ryman (144) also won.
Taylor was 5-0 with four pins and a major decision, Quinter was 5-0 with three pins and a tech fall and Ryman was 5-0 with two pins and a tech fall.
Chase Vanderhorst (138) took second.
He pinned his way to the title match, before defaulting in the championship match.
PIQUA
Gavin Nelson led the Indians, winning the 150-pound title.
Nelson went 5-0 with a pin, a tech fall and two major decisions.
Finishing second were Nikolai Kaye (132), Max Kaye (144) and Landen Martin (190).
Nikolai Kaye was 4-1 with four pins, Max Kaye was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall and Martin was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall.
Jackson Lambert (157) and Parker James (285) both finished fourth.
Lambert was 3-2 with two pins and James was 3-2 with three pins.
Seth Holt (126) and Desstined Drewberry (175) both finished sixth.
Holt was 3-2 with one pin.and Drewberry was 3-2 with two pins.
TROY
Troy was led by Griffin Shepherd who won the 175-pound title.
Shephered was 5-0 on the day with four pins.
TJ Murray (120) took second at 120, losing a 9-1 major decision to Shore in the title match.
He was 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall.
Taking fourth were Colton Trochelman (113), Ethan Kirkpatrick (138) and Danny Murray (190).
Trochelman had one pin, Kirkpatrick was 3-2 with one pin and Murray was 3-2 with two pins and one tech fall.
Nathan Brewster (150) finished sixth.
He was 3-2 with three pins.
MILTON-UNION
The Bulldogs had two placers.
Payton Mayfield (126) finished second, going 3-1 with three pins.
Ian Coffey (138) was 4-1 with four pins.
BELLBROOK INVITE
Troy Christian
takes 12th
BELLBROOK — The Troy Christian wrestling team finished 12th at the Bellbrook Invitational.
The Eagles had two placers.
Carson Dyer (165) finished third, going 3-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Caleb Slife (126) finished fifth, going 3-2 with three pins.
