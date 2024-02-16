Commissioners OK repairs for Safety Building

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners accepted a quote for elevator repairs at the Safety Building at their meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15.

TK Elevator Corporation of Cincinnati will provide labor and materials to repair the jail elevator unit at the safety building for $5,000.

On Feb. 10, water infiltrated the elevator shaft, which dripped on top of the elevator cab on the first floor and caused damage to the control board. Facilities and Maintenance Director Ben Howlett said the water damage occurred when an inmate flooded the toilet on the jail’s third floor.

“So, TK has given us a quote. If there is no additional water damage, this will only cost $2,700 for the labor and parts, but due to water damage, they will only give us the contract for time and material,” Howlett said.

“Can we work with the courts on this and hold the inmate accountable?” Commissioner Wade Westfall asked.

“Yes, we are working with the sheriff on that,” Howlett said to Westfall.

In other business, the commissioners approved an annexation petition filed on behalf of Wagner Paving Properties LLC., the agent being Michael A. Rieman. Esq., of 210 W. Main St. to annex a portion of 1.322 acres of land in Union Township to the Village of Laura.

Based upon substantial, reliable, and probative evidence, the board of commissioners found that each of the statutory requirements and conditions for an expedited type ii annexation have been met.

The county engineers’ office stated that the map and legal description of the territory proposed for annexation met their requirements. Union Township did not submit an ordinance or resolution within 25 days of the petition filing, which under section 709.023 of the Ohio Revised Code constitutes consent to the proposed annexation.

Lastly, the commissioners agreed to set Thursday, April 18, as the date to receive open proposals for the 2024 Document Management Solutions in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.

The commissioners announced county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, in recognition of President’s Day.