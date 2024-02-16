Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-3:58 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in Bradford.

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 2200 block of Fenner Road in Concord Township.

-5:26 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Stillwater Prairie Reserve on West State route 185 in Newberry Township.

-1:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9700 block of East Haskett Lane in Bethel Township.

-7:22 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of East Walnut Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.