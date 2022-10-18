Commissioners OK two resolutions

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized two resolutions for an order change for a bridge project and the purchase of office equipment during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The first resolution was a change order to the Ziegler Road bridge replacement project. The change involved an increase of $7,726.23 due to a change in quantities and materials with a new total cost of $280,164.04.

Paul Huelskamp, Miami County engineer, commented, “It’s a difficult place to build. It was a difficult project.”

The next resolution authorized a purchase of one HP LaserJet M608 desktop laser printer, two HP LaserJet 550-sheet paper tray, one HP LaserJet Enterprise desktop laser printer, and one HP LaserJet Pro 550-sheet feeder tray for the Miami County Juvenile Court. The total cost of the purchase was $2,387.90.