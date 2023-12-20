Commissioners OKs juvenile court contract renewals

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners authorized and signed three memorandum agreements with the Miami County Juvenile Court and TCN Behavioral Services for 2024 during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“We’re just renewing this contract with TCN to offer additional programming that we utilize for the courts,” said Hannah Parshall, fiscal director of Miami County Juvenile Courts.

The memorandum agreements include the following:

• Substance use and prevention services with social media safety services, weekly checkpoints, and youth clinical leader and clinician services for children for $28,600 annually.

• Adolescence outreach program with services including substance abuse outreach for $225 per program and $8,000 per year.

• Alcohol and substance abuse education program with services including screening of all referrals and an educational program for parents and youth utilizing a mutually agreed upon curriculum, for $500 per program and $6,000 per year.

The commissioners also authorized and signed a contract for Medication Assisted Treatment Support with the Miami County Sheriff and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for the provision of Medication Assisted Treatment to consenting and qualified inmates of the Miami County Jail and/or the Miami County Incarceration Facility who are addicted to narcotics.

Tri-County is willing and able to provide medication and supplies at no cost to the jail and incarceration facility and will also reimburse the Sheriff’s office $400 per month for physician services.

The commissioners also authorized the following agenda items for the Miami County Information Technology (IT) Department:

• A quote from MNJ Technologies Direct, Inc., of Buffalo Grove, IL, for 14 Overland-Tanberg Storage LTO-7 Data Cartridges for network data backups for $3,500. This purchase is necessary to replace aging tapes, maintain historical month and year-end backups, and archive weekly backups to tape.

• To accept a quote from CBTS of Cincinnati for 50 Cisco WebEx licenses to provide audio and video conferencing services for Miami County offices for $1,376 for a one-year contract totaling $16,512.

• For the Miami County IT Director to participate in the Ohio Persistent Cyber Improvement Program to provide cybersecurity education and training. This comprehensive training for all county employees is offered free through CyberOhio.

In other business, the commissioners approved or accepted the following agenda items:

• For the county engineer to negotiate with Korda/Nemeth Engineering, Inc., of Columbus to provide professional services for the design of the Piqua-Lockington Road Bridge.

• To accept a quote from Document Destruction, LLC of Dayton, to perform shredding services for the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department on Saturday, May 4, 2024, and Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. These shredding events will occur from 8 a.m. to noon at the Miami County Fairgrounds and cost $5,820.