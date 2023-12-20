Narcotics search warrant nets arrest, drugs, paraphernalia, cash

Arnett Cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $16,000 was confiscated, along with the arrest of a Piqua man, during an execution of a narcotics search warrant the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Piqua Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $16,000 was confiscated, along with the arrest of a Piqua man, during an execution of a narcotics search warrant the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Piqua Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

PIQUA — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Piqua Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Piqua man and the confiscation of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash on Tuesday.

David L. Arnett, 39, of Piqua, was arrested and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Piqua Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the 700 block of Young Street in the city of Piqua.

The search warrant was the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics, the release said. Items seized during the search warrant included cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $16,000 in U.S. currency.

Arnett was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with felony trafficking cocaine, felony trafficking marijuana, first- and fourth-degree felonies, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a four-degree misdemeanor.

At his arraignment, Arnett entered a not guilty plea on all charges in the Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Bail was set at $61,000, cash, by Judge Samuel L. Huffman. Arnett is set to appear again in the Miami County Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m.

The investigation is on-going, said Duchak’s press release.