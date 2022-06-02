Commissioners open bids for Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Thursday, June 2, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize two resolutions at their general session. Following the general session, the commissioners participated in a bid opening for the 2022 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program.

The bids include the following:

• A&A Safety Inc. of Amelia, Ohio for $354,500

• Areo-Mark, Inc. of Streetsboro, Ohio for $272,800

The awarding of the bids was deferred until staff could give their recommendation.

One of the resolutions was to authorize the purchase a John Deere 636M Commercial QuikTrak machine for the Operations and Facilities Department. The cost shall not exceed $5,994.26.

The other resolution was to authorize the Home Repair Project respecting the 2020 CHIP Grant Program (CDBG Funds) for a property owner in West Milton for roofing, spouting, and water heater placement.

Commissioner Vice President Wade Westfall stated, “Tomorrow [June 3] on the Courthouse Plaza starts our Friday Concert Series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your lunch and sit out. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day out.” Westfall also thanked the support of the Miami County Commissioners and Troy Main Street with a grant provided by the Duke Foundation to help bring a stipend to the performers who “were adversely affected throughout the last couple years.”