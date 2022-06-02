Troy Post 43 Legends improve to 2-1

GREENVILLE — The Troy Post 43 Legends improved to 2-1 with a 5-4 win over Greenville in a rain-shortened game Wednesday at Sater Park.

Dalton Dawes started the game for Troy and Nick May got the win in relief, striking out five.

Troy took advantage of wildness from the Greenville pitchers to tie the game.

In the fifth, Aaron Bostic dropped a perfect drag bunt single to start the rally.

Tucker Miller then lashed single into left field to put runners on first and third.

Following a strikeout, Casey Kelley poked a single into center, scoring Bostic. With two outs, Owen Harlamert ripped a two- strike fastball down the left field line plate Miller.

Greenville closed to within 5-4 in the fifth before Troy closer Wes Nidzgorski came in to get the final two outs, before a storm broke loose bringing an early end to the game.

Miller and Harlamert both had two RBIs for Troy.