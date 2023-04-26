Commissioners table resolution

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners tabled a resolution involving a reimbursement to a citizen for damage to a historical residential property on the 400 block of South Market Street in Troy at their meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons motioned to table the resolution, saying, “I believe that the 911 board needs to investigate a little bit more.”

All commissioners voted to table the resolution.

The reimbursement would replace the front door of the property for a cost not to exceed $25,484.

Then, the commissioners approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado truck for the Miami County Emergency Management Agency for a cost of $49,965 utilizing the Emergency Management Performance Grant 2022 funds.

In other business, a change order for the Miami County Fairground grandstand rehabilitation project was approved. The change involved an increase of $59,527.25. The additional costs were taken from the contingency allowance associated with the project, which leaves the contingency allowance at zero, according to the resolution.

The total project is now $3,451,127.25. The changes to the project include structural repair to the southwest corner, additional track lighting including poles and wiring, structural steel repairs, and credit for relocating drywell.

Commissioner Ted Mercer said, “We’re going to do it right. When you get into an old structure like that, you start digging here and digging there and you find some areas you didn’t anticipate.”

He discussed the need for the track lighting as well.

“We’ve made a commitment as commissioners that we’re going to do this thing right,” said Mercer.

Finally Tuesday, the commissioners approved the Miami County Transit director to submit a letter requesting a transfer of funds to the Greater Dayton RTA which will provide local cash support in the amount of $556,630.20. The funds will be made available to the Miami County Transit Department.