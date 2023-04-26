Edison to host annual leadership conference

PIQUA — The Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

The conference is hosted by The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership. This year’s event will focus on the theme of Transformational v. Transactional Leadership.

The event will feature a keynote address provided by John M. Carreon, Partner and CEO of Advancement Experts, a consulting firm.

Prior to joining Advancement Experts, Carreon was Partner and Chief Revenue Officer with Purpose HQ.Carreon’s primary responsibilities included strategic oversight of business development, organizational culture and leadership product design, and executive leadership coaching, as well as working directly with organizations and their executive teams to understand and align their values, vision, and purpose to drive desired culture and outcomes.

Previously, Carreon was Chief Advancement Officer for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana. His primary responsibilities included leadership and oversight of regional development teams, marketing and communications, and the development operations team, establishing a culture of philanthropy, leadership and major gift development, marketing and communications, and development operations across the chapter platform.

For the past 20 years, Carreon has also served as a faculty member for the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Carreon’s teaching focuses on leadership and major gift development, organizational culture and planning, strategic planning, advancement audit and planning methodologies, ethics of fundraising, and leadership development.

The one-day conference will also feature breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals. These sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations, including grant application and management, nonprofit financial considerations, recruitment and communication, diversity, financial management, friendraising and fundraising, governance and leadership, human resources, and partnerships.

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now. The cost to attend the event is $59 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/mosaic.