Communities come together in difficult times

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Both Tipp City and Bethel communities have come together following the loss of Tippecanoe High School senior Carson Robbins.

On Monday, April 17, Tipp City Schools posted on its Facebook page the following message about Robbins after his passing, “We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Carson Robbins, a Tippecanoe High School senior who passed away this weekend after a brief illness. He was a strong, caring person with a huge smile and heart who had a positive impact on those around him. ❤️Rest in Peace, Carson. You will be missed.”

In support of Tipp City, neighboring school district, Bethel Local Schools’ football players, parents and Head Football Coach Andre Cokes painted the school’s spirit rock in memory of Robbins. Students and staff at Bethel Local Schools also wore red on Friday, April 21, to show their support for Tipp City Schools during this difficult time.

“The support that we got from everybody, we may be the biggest rival on the field, but that doesn’t matter right now. It’s all about that support for each other. And getting that support from everybody has been awesome,” said Matt Burgbacher, head football coach at Tippecanoe High School, as reported by Miami Valley News’ partner, WDTN-TV in Dayton.

“He had a impact on everybody. He worked on all the camps, our little kids’ camps. And he was always the one that the little kids are trying to tackle and do all that stuff. So, he left that impact,” Burgbacher said.

While the school and the rest of Tipp City grieve this loss, they are also celebrating Robbins’ legacy. Burgbacher said they will never forget who wore #8.

In honor of Robbins and to celebrate his legacy at Tippecanoe High School, the Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters partnered with the Robbins family to create the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund, https://secure.qgiv.com/for/carsonrobbinslegacy?fbclid=IwAR1mpwsmUUw2hFJl0fpH6WSbpM4ACuD3j8a_eLwqaqTnGJS6hOavH6qAcoo. The use for the Legacy Fund is being left up to the family according to Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters’ President Heather Bledsoe. She stated that the boosters and district would like the decision of what will be Robbins’ legacy to be left up to the family as a way of truly honoring Robbins and his family.

The community of Tipp City celebrated Robbins’ life at his funeral on Friday, April 21. The outpouring of support for the Robbins family from the school district caused the district to close on April 21 to allow any student, teacher or staff member to attend the funeral.

Also in honor of Robbins, Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member Rick Mains posted to the Facebook page “Rick Mains School Board Friends” about the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund and his plans to donate his quarterly board of education salary to the fund this quarter. Each quarter, Mains donates his board of education salary to a school related function because, as he said, he did not run for a seat on the board of education to be paid, and views his salary as the school district and community’s money.