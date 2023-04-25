Communities come together in difficult times

“We may not all be Red Devils, but today we are all Tipp City. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Carson Robbins and the Tipp community,” said Bethel Local Schools’ Facebook page. Pictured are Bethel High School students who wore red on Friday, April 21, to show support of the Tipp City community posing with the Spirit Rock at Bethel High School that was painted by football players, parents and head football coach Andre Cokes in honor of the memory of Carson Robbins, Tippecanoe High School senior.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings