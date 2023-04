Milton-Union High School announces its 2023 prom court, which includes in the front row, Lauren Johnson, left to right Avery Baisden, Brooklyn Tobias, Keara McKenna and Hailey Sakal. In the back row is Mason Grudich, left to right, Matt Mayor, Blake Brumbaugh, Trevor Brazina, and Connor Yates. The prom will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Light on the Hill Venue in Casstown.

