Community Shred Day in Vandalia-Butler on April 15

MINSTER — Do you want to safely dispose of sensitive papers such as old bank statements; tax documents; medical records; or other documents that might make you a victim of identity fraud?

Minster Bank is sponsoring a free Community Shred on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 8–11 a.m. (or until the truck is full). Shred-it, the world’s leading on site document destruction company, will safely dispose of sensitive materials. The event will be held at the Vandalia-Butler office of Minster Bank at 8530 N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia-Butler.

Community Shred Day is free, open to the public, and up to five bags of paper will be accepted. Binders, staples and paper clips do not have to be removed. When papers are dropped off at the site, you do not have to leave your car, Shred-it and Minster Bank staff will remove the papers and shred them while you watch. The paper is then recycled.

Butler Township Police plan to have scam materials, a police officer, and a police car available.

For more information, please contact Minster Bank at 937-339-9388 or 866-MINSTER.

