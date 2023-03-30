Two members of Troy Fire are promoted

TROY — The Troy Fire Department (TFD) announced Wednesday the promotions of Donald Pemberton to assistant chief and Andrew Vonderembse to platoon Commander.

“On March 29, 2023, two promotions took place within the Troy Fire Department,” said a city of Troy press release. “Congratulations to both of these exceptional leaders, and thank you for your continued service to our community.”

Pemberton, a Miami East High School graduate, began his career volunteering with the Casstown Fire Department alongside his father. Pemberton joined the TFD in 1995. He attended the Ohio Fire Academy, obtaining his fire fighter I and II certifications and EMT-B certification, then graduated from the Upper Valley EMS education program in 1996. He was promoted to platoon commander in 2011 and currently serves as a fire safety inspector. Pemberton has completed his fire officer I, II, III, and IV certifications, along with technical rescue disciplines.

Pemberton and his wife of 29 years, Karen, have two children, Seth and Evan, and one grandchild with another on the way.

Vonderembse graduated from Wayne High School in 1996 and earned an associate’s degree in psychology from Sinclair Community College before earning his Fire and EMT certifications. He began working for the Moraine Fire Department in March of 2002 while completing his Paramedic Certification through Sinclair.

Platoon Commander Vonderembse joined the TFD in April 2004 and later earned a second associate’s degree in emergency medical services/fire science. He has a fire officer I certification and has served as one of the department’s rescue task force leaders and as bike medic team manager.

Vonderembse and his wife Angie have been married for 16 years and have two boys, Aiden and Asher.