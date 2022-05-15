Conference Track Roundup

DAYTON — The Milton-Union boys won the Three Rivers Conference boys track and field title, edging out Miami East.

Milton had 132 points and Miami East was second with 129.5.

Milton-Union was led by Blake Brumbaugh and Ray Copeland.

Brumbaugh won the 100, 11.32; the long jump, 21-5; and took second in the 200, 23.40.

Copeland won the 110 hurdles, 17.24; 300 hurdles, 42.42 and the high jump, 6-2.

Also winning for Milton-Union was Carter Tinnerman, pole vault, 14-6.

Taking second was Ty Furlong, 3,200, 11:00.30; Payton Mayfield, long jump, 18-5 1-4: and the 400 relay, 45.18.

Finishing third was Furlong, 1,600, 4:53.34.

Winning for Miami East were Kaden Weldy, 200, 23.39; Jayden Hatcher, 400, 51..23; the 800 relay, 1:31.84; the 1,600 relay, 3:32.75 and the 3,200 relay, 8:37.65.

Taking second were Clark Bennett, 400, 51.75; Elijah Wilmeth, 800, 2:06.82 and 1,600, 4:42.11; and Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 14-0.

Finishing third were Andrew Crane, 3,200, 11:04.02; Hunter Hawkins 110 hurdles, 18.02; and AJ Ary, pole vault, 13-0.

Lehman took fourth.

Michael McFarland won the discus, 165-1 and took third in the shot put, 44-6.

Also taking third were Jude Schmiesing, 400, 53.92; Thomas Schmiesing, 800, 2:08.03; the 400 relay, 45.51; the 1,600 relay, 3:38.80 and the 3,200 relay, 9:02.39.

Covington took fifth

Asher Long swept the 1,600, 4:39.79 and 3,200, 10:47.78.

Also winning was Devin Brummitt, 800, 2:04.47;

Taking second were Jaeden Cole, high jump, 6-1; Hayden Barker, shot put, 45-5 1-4 and the 1,600 relay, 8:48.79.

Bethel took sixth

Taking third were Ken Wise, 200, 23.50; John Dillman, long jump, 18-0 1-4; and the 800 relay, 1:34.81.

Troy Christian took seventh.

Taking second was the 1,600 relay, 3:38.69 and taking third was Zach Weaver, 100, 11.53.

WOAC

The Newton boys finished fourth at the WOAC track and field meet and Bradford was 11th.

Seth Coker won the 800, 2:06.55 and took second in the 1,600, 4:48.04.

The 800 relay finished second in 1:36.80.

Finishing third were Ely Cook, 200, 23.90; Robert Ingle, 3,200, 111:11.0; the 400 relay, 47.21 and the 3,200 relay, 9:05.78.

GIRLS

TRC

The Lehman Catholic girls won the Three Rivers Conference meet with 149 points, while Milton-Union was second with 126.33.

Kiersten Franklin led Lehman, sweeping the 100, 12.43; 200, 25.90 and 400, 58.92.

Also winning were Katie McFarland, pole vault, 10-7; the 400 relay, 52.79; the 800 relay, 1:49.04 and the 1,600 relay, 4:17.55.

Taking second were McFarland, 100, 13.19; Agnes Schmiesing, 800, 2:39.14; Eva Dexter, 5:51.61; Mara O’Leary, 100 hurdles, 18.08 and 300 hurdles, 50.60; Caroline Wesner, long jump, 15-4 3-4; and the 3,200 relay, 10:41.90.

Finishing third were Wesner, 400, 61.72; and Dexter, 800, 2:41.02.

Winning for Milton-Union were Annie Smith, 100 hurdles, 16.59; and the 3,200 relay, 10:37.03.

Taking second were Jenna Brumbaugh, 400, 60.99; Savanna Smith, 3,200, 13:17.37; Sophia Fox, pole vault, 7-6; and Sydeny Coleman, shot put, 30-9 1-4.

Finishing third were Maddie Stasiak, 1,600, 5:53.54 and 3,200, 13:21.68; Morgan Quesinberry, 300 hurdles, 50.62 and high jump, 4-8; and Smith, long jump, 14-11 3-4.

Miami East took third.

Annika Paton swept the discus, 112-8 and shot put, 33-6.

Kennedee Elifritz won the 800, 2:35.34; and taking second were Shelby Preston, discus, 103-8 and the 1,600 relay, 4:24.82.

Finishing third was the 3,200 relay, 10:57.90.

Covington finished fourth

The Buccs got wins from Carlie Besecker in the high jump, 4-10 and long jump, 16-4 1-4; and Elyza Long in the 1,600, 5:44.60 and 3,200, 13:02.41.

Jenna Belmaggio took third in the discus, 99-7 and Hannah Alexander took third in the shot put, 30-5.

Troy Christian finished sixth.

Taking third were Kyndle Scales, 100, 13.46; Hope Carroll, 200, 27.67; the 400 relay, 54.89; the 800 relay, 1:53.32; and the 1,600 relay, 4:25.63.

Bethel finished seventh.

Sara Newton took third in the 100 hurdles, 18.26 and pole vault, 7-6.

WOAC

The Newton girls finished sixth at the WOAC meet and Bradford was 11th.

McKennna Downing had a big meet for the Lady Indians.

She won the 800, 2:27.45 and 1,600, 5:53.76 and took second in the 3,200, 13:15.50.

Newton also took second in the 3,200 relay, 11:40.08 and third in the 800 relay, 1:57.64; and 1,600 relay, 4:47.0.