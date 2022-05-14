Troy baseball gets share of MVL title; Saturday Baseball/Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy baseball team had to complete a suspended game with Piqua Saturday morning at Hardman Field.

The Trojans were up 5-2 in the fifth inning — needing a win to earn a share of the MVL title with Vandalia-Butler, who finished at 16-2 in the conference.

Starting in top of the fifth with Eli Smith on second base after a double, the Trojans left no doubt.

They scored four quick runs in the fifth inning to improve to 22-3 and finish 16-2 in the MVL.

Owen Harlamert was hit by a pitch and Smith scored when Eli Donnan reached on an error.

With one out, Connor Hutchinson had a RBI single and Donnan would score on a wild pitch.

After a two-out walk to Nick Kawecki, Ryder Kirtley drilled a RBI double down the left-field line to cap the rally.

Brayden Offenbacher recorded eight of Troy’ nine outs by strikeout on the day and allowed them just one hit — a Caleb Akins single — in the Trojans’ final two at bats.

Trayce Mercer pitched three scoreless inning for Troy to finish off the win.

He struck out three, walked one and allowed just two hits — singles by Brayden Offenbacher and Brady Ouhl.

The Troy defense turned a double play in the seventh inning when shortstop Kirtley fielded a hard grounder, stepped on second and threw to first baseman Hayden Frey.

The Trojans followed that up with an 8-4 win over Miami East.

Ryder Kirtley had two RBIs and Nick Kawecki doubled.

Three Troy pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with a double for Miami East and Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4.

Four Viking pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking nine.

Troy Christian 6,

Lehman 4

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian baseball team finished off a perfect 14-0 season in the TRC.

Ben Major had two RBIs and Zane Harris was 2-for-4 with a double.

Lucas Day and Harris combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

For Lehman, Ethan Stiver was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

David Brunner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Korban Schmiesing had a double.

Reagan Gates and Schmiesing combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking four.

Minster 2,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — Troy Christian returned home and lost a close one.

Gavin Blore was 2-for-3 and Lucas Day had a double.

Connor Frye and Paul McDonald combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking three.

Anna 10,

Lehman 8

SIDNEY — The Lehman team stayed at home for a second game.

Hayden Sever was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Seth Kennedy was 2-for-3.

Seth Knapke, David Brunner and Kennedy combined on an 11-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.

Day. Christian 10,

Bethel 0

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team lost a non-conference game Saturday.

Noah McCann was 2-for-2 and Grant Bean doubled.

Evan Goodman and Gabe Veldman combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking four.

SOFTBALL

Bradford 7,

Arcanum 4

ARCANUM — The two WOAC unbeaten softball teams battled it out for the title.

Bradford led 7-0 going to he home seventh and held on for the win.

Remi Harleman had a home run and two RBIs.

Austy Miller and Nylani Beireis were both 2-for-3.

Zoe Brewer was 2-for-4 and Abby Fike and Izzy Hamilton doubled.

Beireis and Hamilton combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Covington 8,

Versailles 7

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team won a close one.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 with a double.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a double and Kamryn Barnes had a double.

Rogers hurled a 12-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.