Troy baseball gets share of MVL title; Saturday Baseball/Softball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy baseball team had to complete a suspended game with Piqua Saturday morning at Hardman Field.
The Trojans were up 5-2 in the fifth inning — needing a win to earn a share of the MVL title with Vandalia-Butler, who finished at 16-2 in the conference.
Starting in top of the fifth with Eli Smith on second base after a double, the Trojans left no doubt.
They scored four quick runs in the fifth inning to improve to 22-3 and finish 16-2 in the MVL.
Owen Harlamert was hit by a pitch and Smith scored when Eli Donnan reached on an error.
With one out, Connor Hutchinson had a RBI single and Donnan would score on a wild pitch.
After a two-out walk to Nick Kawecki, Ryder Kirtley drilled a RBI double down the left-field line to cap the rally.
Brayden Offenbacher recorded eight of Troy’ nine outs by strikeout on the day and allowed them just one hit — a Caleb Akins single — in the Trojans’ final two at bats.
Trayce Mercer pitched three scoreless inning for Troy to finish off the win.
He struck out three, walked one and allowed just two hits — singles by Brayden Offenbacher and Brady Ouhl.
The Troy defense turned a double play in the seventh inning when shortstop Kirtley fielded a hard grounder, stepped on second and threw to first baseman Hayden Frey.
The Trojans followed that up with an 8-4 win over Miami East.
Ryder Kirtley had two RBIs and Nick Kawecki doubled.
Three Troy pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with a double for Miami East and Luke Hamaker was 2-for-4.
Four Viking pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking nine.
Troy Christian 6,
Lehman 4
SIDNEY — The Troy Christian baseball team finished off a perfect 14-0 season in the TRC.
Ben Major had two RBIs and Zane Harris was 2-for-4 with a double.
Lucas Day and Harris combined on a nine-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
For Lehman, Ethan Stiver was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
David Brunner was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Korban Schmiesing had a double.
Reagan Gates and Schmiesing combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking four.
Minster 2,
Troy Christian 1
TROY — Troy Christian returned home and lost a close one.
Gavin Blore was 2-for-3 and Lucas Day had a double.
Connor Frye and Paul McDonald combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking three.
Anna 10,
Lehman 8
SIDNEY — The Lehman team stayed at home for a second game.
Hayden Sever was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Seth Kennedy was 2-for-3.
Seth Knapke, David Brunner and Kennedy combined on an 11-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.
Day. Christian 10,
Bethel 0
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team lost a non-conference game Saturday.
Noah McCann was 2-for-2 and Grant Bean doubled.
Evan Goodman and Gabe Veldman combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking four.
SOFTBALL
Bradford 7,
Arcanum 4
ARCANUM — The two WOAC unbeaten softball teams battled it out for the title.
Bradford led 7-0 going to he home seventh and held on for the win.
Remi Harleman had a home run and two RBIs.
Austy Miller and Nylani Beireis were both 2-for-3.
Zoe Brewer was 2-for-4 and Abby Fike and Izzy Hamilton doubled.
Beireis and Hamilton combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Covington 8,
Versailles 7
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team won a close one.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 with a double.
Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a double and Kamryn Barnes had a double.
Rogers hurled a 12-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.