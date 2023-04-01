Confirmed tornado touches down in Troy

By Mike Ullery

TROY — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Troy as a line of strong storms moved through Miami County in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 1.

There are various reports of trees and powerlines down around the county.

Lytle Road, north of Troy, was closed after a large tree fell across the roadway. At least one building at the Miami County Fairgrounds sustained roof damage from the winds.

There were no reports of injuries as of Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said more information will be released by April 3.