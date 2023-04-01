Troy Police reports

Police log

FRIDAY

-1:10 a.m.: drug possession. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Arett Sales on Brukner Drive. A vehicle and driver were located on the west side of the building; the driver was arrested on a warrant out of Shelby county, and charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The building was also found to be unsecured with an open door.

THURSDAY

-10:13 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of King’s Chapel Drive.

-9:42 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Foxchase Court.

-8:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of King’s Chapel Drive.

-2:22 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-11:45 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of South Cherry Street. The victim reported fraudulent transactions involving a credit union checking account.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.