Conover man sentenced for sex offense

TROY — A Conover man was sentenced to 90 days of jail time Monday for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Karsten Jones, 20, was sentenced by Judge Jeannine N. Pratt. Jones received 90 days of jail time with two days of jail credit. He also received up to five years of community control and will be required to follow all restrictions along with other restrictions placed by Pratt.

Jones will be required to register as a tier II sex offender for the next 25 years. Pratt ordered Jones to undergo a sex offender assessment and sex offender treatment program, if deemed necessary. He will also be required to have a mental health evaluation. Jones also has 50 hours of community service and will not be allowed unsupervised contact with minors.

“These are very difficult cases,” said Pratt. “You made a really bad choice. As a 20-year-old, you should know what’s wrong and right.”

“I’m requiring a jail sentence to send a message to you and other in our community,” commented Pratt.

Jones petitioned to enter a guilty plea on Dec. 19, 2022. Jones expressed remorse for his actions during his statement and the statement presented by his counsel.

According to a police report, Jones and the victim were found on a country road and were approached by officers. Jones reportedly told officers he didn’t know that the victim was underage. According to the state’s counsel, the victim was 13 when the two started conversing and was 14 at the incident.

The victim did not appear or write a victim impact statement.

Pratt said, “The age of the victim and your age are both considerable factors to take under advisement.”

Pratt commented, “We want you and others in the community to know that this is not acceptable.”