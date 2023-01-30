OSP investigates fatal crash in Jefferson Township

NEW PARIS – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:01 a.m. on Interstate 70 near mile post 1 in Jefferson Township, Preble County.

According to a press release from OSP, the preliminary investigation reveals a 2021 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer, operated by Bidzina Miminoshvili, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, was traveling east on I-70 near mile post 1. Miminoshvili was pulling onto the right shoulder to stop. A 2000 Toyota RAV4, operated by Shayne Sowers, 20, of West Milton, was traveling eastbound on I-70 and struck the trailer pulled by the Ford.

Sowers succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Miminoshvili was not injured as a result of the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the New Paris Northwest Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.