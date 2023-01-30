FFA Chapter Officers earn gold ratings for officer books

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District Five Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at New Bremen High School.

Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2022-2023 Chapter Officers submitted books for review. Fletcher Harris submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Ayla Gilbert submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Luke Brunke submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

Graduates Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly applied for the American FFA Degree for their outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and overall FFA involvement. Their applications were reviewed and will be evaluated at the state evaluations.

Seniors Sydney Brittain, Jillian Niswonger and Kendal Staley and Juniors Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Kyle Larson, Jadyn Maingi, Madison Maxson and Ty Roeth applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.