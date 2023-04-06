Cookson Elementary Honor Roll

TROY — Cookson Elementary announced the fourth and fifth grade students who earned spots on the third quarter HOnor Roll list.

Fourth Grade: Sophia Asbury, Hamilton Barnhart, Claire Bowers, Curtis Burns, Lyla Conley, Ciaran Eardly, Daniel Fuller, Rylen Hobbs, Harper Jones, Gideon Maisonneuve, Trent Muhlenkamp, Audrey Palmer, Israel Rivas, Kessler Rowe, Luxon Rowe, Alexa Steinke, Lilyanna Stuchell, Lilly Szabo, Alan Tucker, Angelina Wehrkamp, Lucas Wheeler and Lane Yohey.

Fifth Grade: Harmonee Bailey, Bailey Brannon, Caleiyah Brown, Chloie Craft, Marissa Gil, Reece Goldsmith, Bronson Huelskamp, Luke Lawson, Shaylah Marshia, Jayce Morgan, Kora Penley, Elijah Perrin, Aubrei Smith, Nyx Spain, Taylor Tasker, Elijah Wooddell and Landon Youssef.

The students who earned straight A’s in the third quarter in the fourth grade are: Ashlyn Blair, Audrey Goad, Jacob Rosen and Harrison Shafer.

Fifth graders who earned straight A’s are: Spencer Amburn, Liberty Reck and Matthew Scalice.