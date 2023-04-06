Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:48 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 3100 block of South state Route 48 in Union Township.

-11:47 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 4400 block of Range Line Road in Union Township.

-11:02 a.m.: receiving stolen property. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 202 and West Charleston Road in Tipp City. The vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of the Dayton area. A male subject was arrested for receiving stolen property and cited for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.